Priyanka Chopra came to the defense of the Duchess of Sussex
Lately in the media regularly reports about star Meghan Markle about the fact that she sets up her spouse, Prince Harry, against his family, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to showdream.org.
An old friend of the Duchess of actress Priyanka Chopra gave an interview to Elle magazine, in which he said that Megan is special and perfectly fulfills its mission:
“Meg created for something special, it was clear always. It will be a symbol of change and with a loud voice these changes. Great that she’s found her calling and got such a great Foundation for implementation. When this interview comes out, already give birth to a baby. It’s amazing how our lives change. I wholeheartedly believe that we are the creators of their own destiny. And no the circumstances are not an obstacle. Sometimes fate is a very strange way helps us to find your calling”.