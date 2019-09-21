Priyanka Chopra rented a football stadium in honor of the birthday of nick Jonas
In July, Nick Jonas pulled the celebration of the 37th birthday Priyanka Chopra for the week: first they were resting on the yacht, then had dinner with the whole family in one of the most popular Miami restaurants, then partied till morning at a naughty party in a nightclub. But anyway, Priyanka managed to surpass her husband in originality. September 16, nick was 27 years old, on which occasion the actress has published a romantic greeting in social networks. But it was only a drop in the sea of astonishment, which later turned out to be a musician. In honor of his birthday, Priyanka had rented a real stadium in Chicago, has gathered a team of close friends nick and asked them to play football.
I’m so happy that I was able to celebrate its 27th anniversary in the circle of my family, friends and fans in Chicago and St. Paul. My beautiful wife knows how to surprise! She organized a touching football match with the participation of all my close friends and relatives at the stadium Soldier Field in Chicago (!!!). After that, we few hours, played Golf, and then had a party with pizza, tequila, cake and cigars, — shared his impressions of the holiday Nick on his Twitter page.
The next day after that the Jonas Brothers had a concert in Saint Paul — the show was held under the status of a sold-out. At some point got up on stage the whole team and myself Priyanka with cake in hand and together with the audience sang the birthday boy Happy Birthday.
I can’t even Express how much love and congratulations I’ve received over the last couple of days. You mean so much in my life! I am eternally grateful to you — posted by Nick in Instagram.