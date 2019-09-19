Priyanka Chopra romantic congratulated nick Jonas happy birthday
Turned out to be very romantic.
Nick Jonas was 27 years old, and — as expected — the most touching congratulation he received from his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra. She mounted the video combines photos and video clips from his personal archives, accompanied by the song of his band the Jonas Brothers — I Believe.
The light of my life. Every day you become better than you were yesterday. You deserve the happiness of the world. Thank you that you are the most generous man in love of anyone I’ve ever met. Thank you for being my. Happy birthday. Love you, signed movie Priyanka.
Also in social networks nick congratulated his brother Joe Jonas:
Happy birthday, brother! I love you, man! Stay as stunning. Make people smile. Gathered our favorite photos.