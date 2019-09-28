Priyanka Chopra shines in stylish outfits
37-year-old model and actress Priyanka Chopra has in store for his fans the explosive premiere of the film, with the presentation of which is traveling to cities of India. During the promotional tour celebrity showed one stylish outfit.
The winner of the contest “Miss World 2000” Priyanka Chopra, who has built a successful career in film and fashion industry, ready to present his fans a new film called The Sky Is Pink. Indian tape star will play the main role with Farhan Akhtar.
Premiere in the Indian language of Hindi will be held on October 11, so the actors, who got the main roles are to actively present their work in major cities. So, on one of meetings in the framework of the promotional tour Priyanka Chopra was shown a yellow dress with asymmetrical cut and juicy slit on the skirt from the American fashion designer Christain Siriano. Bright shade tan said the 37-year-old Priyanka Chopra.
The next day the Indian celebrity appeared before the public in orange dress with naked shoulders and textured detailing on the bodice by British designer Safiya. The second vivid image made up of beige pumps.