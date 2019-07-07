Priyanka Chopra spoke about the friendship with Meghan Markle
Priyanka Chopra gave a great and candid interview with British ELLE in it she talked about the preparations for his lavish and extravagant wedding with Nick Jonas (the celebration lasted several days in India), and at the same time of friendly and warm relations with Meghan Markle (who she affectionately calls a shortened version of the name).
“Mags — she was always destined for big things. She’s a real character and a loud voice of change, ‘ said Priyanka. She found her calling — and it is amazing. I’m so glad she has a baby [Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor was born 6 may], when the interview happens. It’s amazing that life is so changing.”
Meghan Markle and Priyanka Chopra have been friends for many years. Priyanka was present at the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in may last year. And now the Indian actress is thinking about how to move to London: at the moment she, along with her husband, musician Nick Jonas, lives in California.