Priyanka Chopra told how he planned the wedding with Nick Jonas for a month and a half
Priyanka Chopra is not one of those women that wear the engagement ring and carefully plan their perfect wedding. Strong Indian woman married her beloved nick Jonas just four months after the official engagement. Moreover, with the place of the celebration of lovers decided just six weeks before an important event.
“We chose the venue for our wedding in October and were married on 1 Dec. It was very crazy,” admitted 36-year-old actress in an interview with British Elle. “I hope I never have to do it again. But it was fun,” laughed the Indian star. Recall that Priyanka was married in his native country, a Grand celebration was held at the Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur.
Six months later, after the wedding, Chopra found that married life is very different from Dating with boyfriend. “I never thought that Dating a guy and being married are two completely different things. It’s a different responsibility,” said the actress. “We learn about each other something new every day,” she added.
Priyanka incredibly happy together with the young husband and gained two sister ― wives, Joe and Kevin, nick’s brothers. “I never had sisters, but now I have Daniel and Sophie [Turner], who got me by inheritance” ― enthusiastically said the actress.