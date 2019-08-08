Priyanka Chopra was surprised by the understated way in the swimsuit

The actress spends holidays in Miami.

With the onset of August, the place is stellar outfits on the red carpet took the swimwear. Collection of images of celebrities in bikinis and trikini can be done five times a day. The trend in continuous monochrome swimwear, more like bodie, behind Tina Kuniaki shows Priyanka Chopra.

Actress usually has a “redundancy” in the images concerning beach fashion suddenly decided to focus on minimalism. Spouse nick Jonas spends holidays in Miami and was spotted poolside in a one piece bathing suit rich wine shade.

Company star in vacation, as usual, made up her “sister”, the actress Sophie Turner, with a new family member — charming puppy.

