Priyanka Chopra was the heroine of British Elle
Famous Indian actress and model Priyanka Chopra appeared on the August cover of British Elle magazine. For stunning photos the 36-year-old star tried on a few vivid images that featured flowers, feathers, and the bulk of the outfits.
Shots from the photo shoot Priyanka Chopra shared on his page in Instagram. She has not published any photos created by the photographer for the British glossy Elle.
I should add that over the shot worked Polish photographer Marcin Kempski, which also published several photos of world famous celebrities.
For different frames Priyanka Chopra tried on images from the same brand – Yves Saint Laurent. Each of them has different style and color, however, was no less than amazing. For example, on one of the covers model appeared in a black dress with a print of a massive pink flowers and leaves that complements a voluminous Cape of ostrich feathers.
On another cover of Priyanka Chopra tried on a large-scale dress in pink / black color one shoulder, which was also created from the bulk material. Every vivid image of the model is not supplemented by bright or chunky accessories. The exception was the shot where she appeared in elegant white dress with long sleeves. To such along perfect earrings in the shape of bows with white pearls.