Priyanka Chopra went for a walk in the lace dress combination
September 6, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
If you wear this outfit as an Indian style icon.
Fame and adoration Priyanka Chopra in India has evolved in format of national love. Diva of bollywood is inspiring, and her feminine images copying millions of Indian girls, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to ShowDream.
Under the guidance of stylists Priyanka relies on feminine silhouettes, so her wardrobe is dresses, skirts, sensual blouses and tailored jackets.
On 3 September, the Indian beauty was seen in new York. Chopra appeared in a lace dress-combinations, reminiscent of chic outfits 20 years.
She completed a mini-bag of chains and a white mule, and on top threw a classic longline blazer.