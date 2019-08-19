Pro-Chinese group stopped a rally in support of Hong Kong protesters (PHOTO)

Loading...

On Saturday afternoon in Toronto the standoff between Pro-Chinese grouping, which stood in the way of staged a March in support of Hong Kong protesters could escalate into a clash.

Hundreds of people came to the March, which was one of several organized in Canada to Express their solidarity with the protesters in Hong Kong.

However, he was stopped on the steps of Old city hall, when Pro-China demonstrators blocked the further progress of the March of solidarity.

“They block our way, said Gloria Fung, (Gloria Fung) the President of the Canada-Hong Kong friendship. – They chant to intimidate us.”

Fang said that the China supporters named their group, which has police permission for a peaceful rally, “rebels”.

She also added that a group of their opponents even attacked some of the volunteers.

According to reports, between the two groups, there were several clashes, but according to Fang, the organizers tried to stop them.

“We don’t condone violence,” she said.

Toronto police attended the scene to control the situation.

The rally was organized after in Hong Kong again this weekend was marked by protests. On Saturday, thousands of teachers took to the streets to join the protesters, some of whom are their students.

The protests started in early June in response to the government’s intention to pass a bill on extradition.

In accordance with the draft law, China can contact the Hong Kong government with a demand to give everyone, including foreign tourists or residents who are suspected of committing a crime. This applies to the approximately 300,000 Canadians living in Hong Kong.

“(The bill) has not been definitively withdrawn,” said Fung.

Fang is confident that the bill applies to all, because anyone who comes to Hong Kong or is there passed, may be arrested by the Chinese government.

She said their group calls on the canadian government and the international community to address this issue and to urge the Hong Kong government to stop the violence.

The Minister of foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland and her colleagues from the European Union was made on Saturday a statement condemning the violence in Hong Kong.

The statement said that both Canada and the EU maintain a “high degree of autonomy” Hong Kong as part of China, as well as the right of its inhabitants to peaceful Assembly.

But they are calling for restraint in connection with the “growing number of unacceptable incidents of violence.”