Pro-Putin blogger Artemy Lebedev said that “maybe forever” came from Russia: online…

The controversial Russian blogger, who illegally visited occupied Crimea and supported the policies of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Artemy Lebedev said that he had left Russia.
“I had to leave Moscow! This decision I might regret. The situation in the country is a very significant concern and there is a very big chance that I’m no longer able to return!” he said in his video.
According to him, the reason for fleeing the country has become a sad situation in Russia.
“It is hard to see how the ruling clique stealing our future! They’ve stolen our elections, they stole our votes! They deprive us of all that we have, just the most expensive and most valuable! Can you imagine if you allow young, talented and intelligent people in power, the management of the city and the country, what amazing new results could we achieve? Our country could just blossom!”, — said the blogger.
Note that in 2017, the Ukrainian security Service banned him from entering Ukraine because he illegally visited occupied Crimea and Donbas.
The network was skeptical about the statement of the controversial blogger.
“Titanic, stoked for the Putin regime, S. Bal from Russia (or not)” — wrote one user.
“Or lying, or hypocrisy, do not believe people who persistently lick the ass of Putin”, — said the second.
“The main thing repainted in the desired color and the shoes”, noticed the third.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, formerly known Russian opposition politician, former Deputy of the State Duma Konstantin Borovoy, who from the beginning of the war openly supports Ukraine and mercilessly criticizes Putin, left Russia and asked for political asylum in the United States.
