Probably ate something: in Russia continue to lie about the nuclear explosion at Archangel
The latter once again confirmed that in the Arkhangelsk region of Russia after an explosion at the site near Severodvinsk was discovered radioactive isotopes that showed air samples.
However, as reports “Interfax”, reported no long-term increase in radioactivity “due to the passing cloud of radioactive noble gases”. In Roshydromet said that monitoring the situation in the region from 8 to 23 August and that now “with the radiation background in Severodvinsk is normal and has stabilized.” “In samples of radioactive aerosols in air and depositions in the cities of Severodvinsk and Arkhangelsk technogenic radionuclides not found”, — stated in the message.
Russia also tried to justify statements about the infected doctors who are in the hospital of Arkhangelsk to help the victims during the explosion. With reference to the administration of the Arkhangelsk oblast, the news Agency writes that the doctors “found no excess of admissible levels of radioactivity”.
“One of them muscle tissue found trace, subthreshold quantities of cesium-137, but officials noted that this element can accumulate in fish, mushrooms, and algae, and therefore could enter the body through food”, — stated in the message.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the network got photos floating platform that was used during rocket testing at the site of nyonoksa in the Arkhangelsk region, was destroyed in the explosion
