Problems with the thyroid gland: the symptoms you should know
Problems with the thyroid gland can have every third man after 40 years. For a long time the symptoms of disorders in the body unnoticed, as manifested quite atypical, and not draw attention to himself.
But the consequences of such issues can be fatal: the thyroid controls the metabolism and plays a major role in health.
Hardly any other gland of the body has the same effect on the body how much thyroid gland. A small organ can “command” metabolism, mentality, fertility, our height and weight. If the thyroid gland is not functioning properly, this can have far-reaching consequences.
In General, problems with the thyroid gland tend to occur after age 40, with age, the number of those suffering from disorders of the body only increases. Most people suffer from hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism, disorders associated with abnormal gland production of two hormones, triiodothyronine (T3) and thyroxine (T4). The thyroid gland begins to produce them in excess, or in insufficient quantities.
According to doctors, many people do not know about their thyroid problems because the symptoms are nonspecific, masquerading as other disorders.
Underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism). In this case, the body has a shortage of thyroid hormones, thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3), which may be congenital or acquired the property for life. Hormones, thyroxine and triiodothyronine are important for metabolism. If the thyroid gland produces too little, the exchange processes are slower than usual.
Hypothyroidism affects about two times more baby girls than boys. The age difference between the sexes becomes even more pronounced: women suffer from hypothyroidism is about four times more often than men.
Special insidiousness of hypothyroidism that is often given disorder develops slowly over several years and a long time remain undiagnosed.
Symptoms that may indicate hypothyroidism.
Tendency to freeze. If in a fairly warm room you still cold when they shiver, it may be a sign of insufficient activity of the thyroid gland.
Depression and severe fatigue. Deficiency of thyroid hormones can cause moods of depression, and excessive sleepiness and fatigue. A constant feeling of fatigue, muscular weakness, even if it is possible to sleep eight hours, may indicate hypothyroidism.
Overweight. A common symptom of reducing the activity of important glands is the set of pounds, although the man eating too much and quite moving.
Forgetfulness. Hypothyroidism – a common cause of lack of memory.
Increased dryness and itching of the skin. The appearance of dry and flaky skin, and pruritus (especially on the hands and feet) is another sign that the thyroid gland works insufficiently productive.
Low pressure and a weak pulse. Blood pressure patients with hypothyroidism tends to be low. Weak and slow heart rate is one of the typical signs of hypothyroidism.
Constipation. Patients with untreated hypothyroidism often suffer from sluggish bowel.
An overactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism). An overactive thyroid gland manifests itself by symptoms, in which most people tend to think of anything but that they needed to check the thyroid gland.
Hunger. Increased appetite, but not increasing weight can indicate problems of the thyroid gland, its overactivity.
Sweating. Excessive sweating is sometimes an indication of hyperthyroidism.
Sleep disorders. Inability to relax completely, to relax and to sleep at night is typical for people with hyperthyroidism.
Nervousness and aggressiveness. People with thyroid dysfunction often blamed for the inability to control myself. Their outbreaks of aggression and irritability, as well as a tendency for strong feelings are the result of excess amounts of hormones.
Low cholesterol levels. An overactive thyroid increases metabolism, and the body burns a lot of energy.
Heart palpitations. Hyperthyroidism speeds up internal processes and can contribute to enhanced heartbeat and tachycardia. If hyperthyroidism is not treated, it can permanently cripple the heart.
High blood pressure. Blood pressure in patients with untreated hyperthyroidism is usually significantly higher. It can also weaken the heart.
Going to the toilet. People with hyperthyroidism are prone to diarrhea or more frequent bowel movements.
Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis. This autoimmune disease is characterized by chronic inflammation of the thyroid gland. Symptoms of this disease are the sensation of a lump in the throat, as well as characteristics, characteristic of hyperthyroidism or hyperthyroidism, depending on the severity of the inflammation.