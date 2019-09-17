Producer of “Tender may” has done a terrible warning about the illness Anastasia Zavorotnyuk…
Producer group “Tender may” Andrei Razin in Instagram are back to the situation of the actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which, according to rumors, is now in very serious condition.
The producer noticed that he is in touch with the doctor who now treats the actress. It the doctor told Razin that such dire consequences to their health led possible use at the time of the car crash treatments using stem cells.
Razin reminded that the first of stem cells and “eternal youth” spoke another actress from the TV series “My fair nanny” Lyubov Polishchuk. It was in 2006. Then he had a conversation with Zavorotnyuk, who said: “You think about these procedures. This is the second youth”. As noted by Razin, after it is “set down” by many artists. A series of subsequent death, his very alarmed.
Producer group “Tender may” has stated that it is not necessary to speculate on the topic of the illness of the actress.
View this post in Instagram
As the producer said, showing the directory of the Russian Academy of Sciences, he called many famous doctors. None of them studied the effects of stem cells. The producer called three times to think before to try to “rejuvenate yourself”.
At the same time, he believes, for people who are in a coma, stem cells can prolong life. Due to this, he thinks, the German racer Michael Schumacher was discharged not long ago from the hospital. Now he wants to help the soloist of the “Freestyle” Nina kirso of that in a coma. According to him, it also needs to introduce stem cells to prolong life.
As previously reported “FACTS”, actor Boris Smolkin, who played the Butler of Constantine in the TV series “My fair nanny” and Olga Prokofiev (“Toad A.”) has asked journalists and the public to leave his family Zavorotnyuk alone, explaining the necessity of such a step.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter