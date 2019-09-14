Producer of “Tender may” has told about the last stage of brain cancer have Zavorotnyuk
September 14, 2019 | Avto | No Comments|
Producer group “Tender may” Andrey Razin declared that the actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk last stage of brain cancer. He said this in his Instagram, writes “Lenta.ru”.
“Group “Tender may” really praying for Anastasia Zavorotnyuk. We, along with the Nasty family, worried about her. I hope to God nothing happened,” wrote Razin.
To a question from users, what happened to the actress, the producer said that she had “the last stage of cancer of the brain.”
However, where Razina such information, he did not specify.
from. Also the report said that the actress was diagnosed with brain cancer, on the background of severe illness began complication — pneumonia, which a weakened body can’t fight.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter