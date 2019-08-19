Producer of “Tender may” Zelensky is begging to let it in Ukraine
Russian producer, Creator of group “Tender may” Andrei Razin, known for his controversial statements, have appealed to President Vladimir Zelensky. The Russian producer has published on his page in Instagram photo with the singer Nina Kirso that after a stroke and is in a coma, and wrote a post in which he asks Zelensky, addressing him by name, to allow Ukraine.
According to Razin, check-in Uraine he was banned by the previous President Petro Poroshenko. For what the producer did not specify. In the official sources of such information.
“I beg, I beg and appeal to Vladimir Zelensky. Volodya, let, please, I, head of group “Tender may”, come and see the soloist of group “freestyle” Nina Kirso. I was not allowed to Ukraine, at the direction of former President of Ukraine. Volodya, as she lies in a coma, but she hears everything, she feels everything. So I must come and see Nina. Please, I beg you, help me to come to Poltava”, — wrote the singer.
Recall that a number of Russian artists are denied entry to the territory of Ukraine. The reason for that violations of the law of our country, violation of crossing the state border. That is, if the Russian actors visited the temporarily occupied Crimea and Donbas, violating the law, sanctions shall be imposed.
So, entry to Ukraine banned Russian TV presenter Anastasia Ivlieva. Can’t visit the country Grigory Leps, who was recently spotted in Crimea.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter