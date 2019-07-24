Producer Svetlana Loboda Natella Krapivina complained of insomnia

Natella Krapivina, producer, singer Svetlana Loboda, complained to Instagram on insomnia. Fans noted how beautifully she wrote about their thoughts.

Natella Krapivina very much responsible for the organization of concerts and shooting processes of the artist, so she has almost no time to rest. The producer said in his blog that too hard to cope with insomnia, which happens quite often. Too many thoughts in my head, not allowing to sleep.

“I suffer insomnia… Now it happens quite often. Too many thoughts that cannot be melatoninbuy rhythms. You’re slowly immersed in the silence… And the night, resinous drops of coffee dripping down the throat of life and burns a lonely dawn your unpredictable tomorrow,” wrote the producer under the post.

Many members appreciated the words Natella Krapivina and advised more download a physical work.

