Produces antibodies that neutralize the coronavirus: an American company is testing the vaccine
Moderna company Inc said on Monday, may 18 that its experimental vaccine against COVID-19 produced antibodies capable of neutralizing the new coronavirus in patients in early stage clinical trials. This writes the “Voice of America”.
Preliminary results of a study conducted by the National Institute of health, showed that the levels of antibodies were similar to those present in blood samples of people who have recovered from COVID-19.
Study participants were given three different doses of the vaccine. As noted Moderna, discovered the dependence of the growth the body’s immunity from the dose volume.
It was also found that the mRNA vaccine-1273 generally safe and easily tolerated by the body.
The company Moderna is a leader in global efforts to develop a vaccine against the new coronavirus. The Department of health gave her the “green light” in the creation of the drug. A new phase should begin in July.
After reports of promising results from vaccine studies American financial markets showed growth. As at 08.04 am, futures e-mini Dow rose 629 points, or 2.67 per cent, the S&P 500 by 71.5 points, or 2,51%, and the Nasdaq 100 by 181,5 points, or 2.0 percent.
In participants test vaccines against coronavirus (mRNA-1273), the body started to produce antibodies to this virus at the same or higher level than the people who recovered from COVID-19. It is reported by the company on its website. This means that the vaccine can be effective for the prevention of disease caused by a coronavirus, writes “Voice of America”.
The results of this study were not verified by other independent researchers and has not been published. However, if further testing goes well, said the chief medical officer of doctor Bodies zacks, the vaccine may be available in January: “This is very good news that we have been waiting a long time.”
Testing of the vaccine is still at the first stage, when you check its safety and only for a few dozen volunteers. Eight of them, blood samples showed the presence of antibodies. Blood samples from other participants are not yet analyzed.
The vaccine introduces a small amount of the genetic code of the virus in the form of RNA. The human body produces viral protein and the immune system reacts to it as foreign, causing an immune reaction and the production of specific antibodies.
“We have shown that these antibodies can block the virus. I think this is an important first step on our way to the vaccine,” said Sachs.
The company, which is one of eight companies in the world who are testing the vaccine COVID-19, has received approval from management on sanitary inspection behind quality of foodstuff and medicines USA (FDA) on the second stage of testing, which will be attended by several hundred people, and it is expected that in July, the company will move to the third stage of testing, involving several thousand people.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 4062
[name] => the vaccine
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vaktsina
)
vaccine
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28347
[name] => special Projects
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => specproekty
)
Special projects
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => 2019 Coronavirus-nCoV
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
FacebookVkontakte
bookmark