Product named, which can cause poisoning
Flax seeds have the reputation of the product is extremely good for health. But it turned out that their use can cause poisoning.
According to the findings of scientists from the European Agency for food safety (EFSA), consumption of flax seeds can lead to cyanide poisoning.
The followers of the HLS does not take much to tell about this product. Flax seeds are Packed with fiber, omega-3 fatty acids and other beneficial in improving the health elements, they often recommend to add to different dishes. Available data suggest that the consumption of flax seed helps reduce cholesterol, prevents atherosclerosis, protects against the development of hypertension. In particular, the daily consumption of three tablespoons of seed for six months can lead to reduction of high pressure up to 10 points.
But in the report, EFSA noted that adult enough for three teaspoons of flax seeds to increase the risk of cyanide poisoning.
According to experts, flax seeds in addition to all the useful substances also contain an organic compound amygdalin (cyanogenic glycoside) that produces cyanide gas. In some cases, poisoning may lead to death, experts state.
The first signs of such poisoning are headache, irregular heartbeat and breathing problems.
Researchers from the EFSA found that in a ground form, flax seeds secrete much more harmful substances that can provoke intoxication with cyanide.
“Taking into account all uncertainties, we cannot exclude the risk for younger age groups in the use of ground flax seeds,” reads their report.