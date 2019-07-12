Product named, which can prevent diabetes
Cheese is a valuable product which is a source of essential amino acids such as methionine, tryptophan and lysine.
Scientists also suggest that the use of cheese can add several years of life, there are many kinds of this product contains spermidine.
Spermidin, according to experts in nutrition, able to protect from developing cardiovascular disease. About the beneficial properties of cheese, the scientists said in the publication of ELLE magazine Australia.
Cheeses also have another valuable human property — they significantly reduce the level of sugar in the blood. A number of studies have shown that the consumption of cheese can help prevent diabetes.
According to nutritionist Charlotte Stirling-reed, the cheese must be eaten as part of a balanced diet, but above all in moderation.
“Cheese contains calcium, zinc and other important nutrients, but it is also high in fat and calories, so if you care about your weight, you should not overuse this product,” – said the expert.
In addition, the expert advised to prefer less fatty types of cheese — cottage cheese or diverse white cheese, the mozzarella, the ricotta, soft goat cheese.