Product, reducing the risk of developing type 2 diabetes
Doctors from the UK made a statement that eating cod may reduce the risk of developing diabetes or to keep the condition under control. According to experts, the fish is the best source of protein in the disease.
In diabetes the body does not responds to insulin properly and does not produce enough of it. This leads to the fact that the level of glucose in the blood becomes too high. People begin to experience symptoms such as excessive thirst, frequent urination, and fatigue. Without treatment, this condition can lead to serious complications, including kidney failure, nerve damage and heart disease. A healthy diet is one way recommended by experts to keep the disease under control. Doctors advise to add to your diet as many fruits and vegetables, some starchy foods, minimizing the intake of sugar and salt. Studies have also shown that there is a certain type of protein to help manage or prevent progression of the disease better than other types of meat. In particular, we are talking about eating 75 to 100 grams of fish, especially cod.
As for other fish species, affecting in a positive way, they include: haddock, Pollock Pollock. Other sources of protein that have proven effective in reducing blood sugar levels, are legumes: beans, chickpeas, peas. Doctors recommend that not limited to a change of diet, with an emphasis on physical activity. The aim should be to devote 2.5 hours per week of fast walking, strenuous housework, gardening.