Product that increases libido in men
Furthermore, walnuts, almonds and hazelnuts reward men better orgasms. Previously, the same researchers found that walnuts improve sperm quality.
The study showed that consuming 60 g of walnuts, hazelnuts and almonds daily can improve sexual desire in men and to reward them with unforgettable orgasms. Spanish researchers say that men, overlapping to nuts, has noted an increase in the quality of sexual life. To achieve this effect required just two handfuls of nuts a day. The study’s authors believe the secret of the impact of nutrients in these foods that help to transmit signals to the penis, increasing sensitivity.
The most useful nutrients in the nuts are antioxidants. They have a beneficial effect on the cardiovascular system, and the better blood circulation in the male body, the less he has problems with erection and sex life. However, the study authors emphasize that this is only a suggestion, not a final conclusion, which is necessary to obtain in the future. So far they are only in the 14 weeks was observed in 83 healthy men aged 18 to 35 years, who had in the past no problems with erection.
The men were divided into two groups. All volunteers adhered to the traditional Western style food with lots of fats, low fruits and vegetables. But participants of the second group also asked to consume 60 g of nuts per day, and that they had subsequently the most impressive potency.