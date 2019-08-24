Products for the mind: how to improve brain work?
The brain needs to function properly. It is not only oxygen, intellectual activity, sleep, and foods that can improve brain function. It is about them we today and tell.
Whole grains
The brain can be improved by eating whole grain products. Because we need energy to maintain body functions, the main source of which is glucose. Due to the lack of it can cause problems such as reduced concentration, the General decline of health. Preferably in this case, there is a whole grain food with a low glycemic index. They are able to provide the brain energy for the whole day. Ideal bran, brown cereals, bread and pasta from whole grains.
Fatty fish
Omega-3 fatty acids are extremely beneficial for the brain and able to improve it. They are not produced by the body, so they can only be obtained from certain foods. The best option in this case are fatty fish: salmon, tuna, mackerel, trout. Also omega-3 acids in flax oil, pumpkin seeds, walnuts, soybeans.
Nuts
Continuing the theme — nuts will improve brain function not only due to the content of fatty acids, but also thanks to the vitamin E. the Product prevents fading cognitive ability, memory impairment. In addition, in this case it is important to include in the diet of asparagus, seeds, eggs — they also contain vitamin E.
Tomatoes
These products are useful for the brain because they contain the antioxidant lycopene. It protects cells from damage by free radicals, which in turn can cause dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.
Broccoli
Broccoli is also the perfect product in order to improve the functioning of the brain. It has vitamin K, which improves cognitive function and mental abilities, so you should vegetable to eat more and more often.
Blueberries
If you add blueberries to the diet, it is possible to improve the functioning of the brain. The berries have some phytochemicals, which have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory actions.
Black currant
Vitamin C — that is necessary for the body and brain for normal functioning. It is known that this component is extremely useful for human health. In particular, it has a beneficial effect on improving brain activity.
Sage
The sage is another useful feature, which not everyone knows. The product can improve the brain to make better memory and brain activity. It can be eaten raw, added to tea or used as seasoning.
Eggs
And finally, one of the most useful products for improving brain — eggs. They are beneficial to the brain by a substance called choline. Eating this product allow you to improve concentration, the ability of neurons to conduct nerve impulses.