Products for the prevention of prostate cancer
Omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins A and D can help to save the “virility”.
In the 1960s, Soviet scientists put forward the hypothesis that the diet of modern man does not give a sufficient amount of polyunsaturated acids. So, until 1970, the Soviet children were required to receive fish oil capsules. Later this practice was forbidden, and the use of fish lipids has been a private plane. Modern research has proven that fish oil is an indispensable element in the prevention of many diseases.
Thus, fish fat contains omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins A and D. So, EPA acid helps the body to synthesize substances, fighting inflammation and improving blood clotting. Also fish contains DHA acid, which is contained in the cortex of the brain, the prostate and eyes. This led to preventive quality fish and seafood.
In particular, the prevention of prostate cancer may be based on the consumption of fish. The new study showed the usefulness of fish oil for men’s health. Useful acids promote healthy prostate function and stimulate blood circulation in the small pelvis. Also fish is good for women — the researchers found that eating fish three times a week during pregnancy reduces the risk of developing postpartum depression. It is important to get fish oil from natural sources and not supplements, the scientists.
Also omega-3 fatty acids have a positive effect on the cardiovascular system. A study published in the American Journal of Physiology, has proved that the consumption of fish oil during the month increased the endurance of the heart in stressful situations.
Nutritionists remind us that the best source of fish oil is fish instead of artificial additives, which are deprived of many active substances. So, oily fish fillets may contain up to 30% fat. In particular, the high fat content of different herring, sardines, anchovies, salmon, trout and mackerel.