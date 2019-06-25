Products for the prevention of type 2 diabetes
Almonds, yogurt, and fruit products, which together make up the perfect Breakfast for the prevention of type 2 diabetes.
Diet for prevention and treatment of type 2 diabetes is quite severe. While there are necessary elements that, according to experts, must get into the body. Medics were called the formula of the 3 products that you want to eat for Breakfast.
First of all, it’s yogurt. It is noted that it needs to be low fat. He will not allow you to form a feeling of heaviness in the stomach and also promotes more rapid and easy digestion and absorption.
In addition, it is almonds. Been proven many times by doctors that it greatly reduces the risk of diabetes. Almonds contain healthy monounsaturated fats. Thanks to him for a long time retained a sense of fullness while the sugar level remains at a normal level.
Also do not eat fruits. Experts especially allocate peaches, apples, oranges or berries. They contribute to the intake of essential nutrients, slightly affecting the level of blood sugar.
The combination of these three products can help not only against the disease, but in the midst of treatment. Type 2 diabetes is a disease that involves too high blood sugar. It is therefore necessary to control not only medical, but also through products that enter the body daily. It is important to avoid a large number of grains. The main symptoms are frequent urination, unquenchable thirst, tingling in the extremities. If there is such, should seek medical attention.