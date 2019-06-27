Products for youth and beauty
Using some products can help the skin and body as a whole to preserve youth.
According to experts, the use of certain products helps to prolong youth. The secret lies in the content of substances that help the body to perform certain functions.
In the first place in the ranking was the yogurt. Natural yogurt helps to normalize the intestinal microflora, which is very important for the health of the whole organism. In addition, yogurt is a source of protein and calcium.
In second place was the watermelon, which is very much of antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and the substance lycopene, which helps to preserve youthfulness of skin. On the third page – fatty fish. As multiple studies have shown that eating fatty fish helps lower cholesterol, essential fatty acids increase the protective properties of the skin, promote collagen production and beneficially affect the nervous system.
Also source of fatty acids are avocado and olive oil, which, in addition, contain essential skin vitamin e In the diet should include nuts – they contain many vitamins, minerals and healthy fats. But nuts still contain a lot of fat and calories, their use is limit – recommended 30 grams per day.
The diet should include spinach, broccoli, leafy vegetables, oatmeal, seafood. All these foods contain nutrients necessary for the preservation of youth.