Products that are consumed at Breakfast
Many of the products that are useful, in fact, harm the figure
Many nutritionists say that Breakfast is very important meal. And if you want to lose weight and watch your health, you need to pay attention to what you eat in the morning. In this case, said nutritionist Svetlana Konakova, do not blindly trust advertising, because many products that serve as healthy actually are not.
She listed the options of Breakfast that just will not benefit your body and health in General.
Packaged juices.
On TV you are told that the morning should begin with a glass of juice, although I forget to specify that the useful in the package is only a name. A mixture of concentrated fruit puree, starch and sugar quantity, exceeding the daily norm — bomb with calories.
Hot cereal is empty calories quick, but still flavored with sugar.
Cereals and muesli.
The same sugar and starch, only in the form of any of the balls or synthetic substances with candied fruit.
Yogurt with filler.
The composition of this product is not the most useful. In addition to the yeast of the present colors, flavors, fats, and preservatives. Useful? Unlikely.
Curd cheese in the glaze.
Open secret — the production of the cheese is not cheese, as you might think, but all the same sugar, vegetable fats and flavourings. Rather, it’s a dessert that, it should be deleted, along with cakes from the diet
Chips, chocolate paste, fast food, and of course favorite sausage sandwich — Champions of futility. Comments are superfluous.
“Conclusion: don’t believe the hype. Unfortunately, the usefulness of many products complies not true. And we end up eating a Breakfast that is questionable, we get problems with the gastrointestinal tract, the pancreas and lack of energy”, — concluded the expert.
She urged people not to be lazy to cook for yourself healthy meals that will give your body not only feeling full, but will be active and healthy.