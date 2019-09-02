Products that are worth and not worth buying in September
The good news: in September in America are the sales of certain products. From mattresses to iPhone — let’s see what goods you should buy this month, and what better to avoid, postpone the purchase for later.
Buy: mattress
Before and after labor Day you can find great discounts on mattresses, including, very best online offers and even free products and gifts, writes Nerd Wallet. For example, Purple offers two free pillows and free sheets as a gift with any purchased prior to September 10, mattress. The holiday weekend, and some shopping and after, discounts on furniture and household equipment, and other products for the home.
- Not to buy: TV
A year there are some great stretches of time when it can be profitable to buy a TV. One of them is at the end of November, when they begin to act offers “Black Friday” (last year Best Buy offered a 43-inch Toshiba TV LED Smart 4K UHD for $129,99), one in late January or early February, before the super bowl. Therefore, we recommend to postpone the purchase.
Buy: iPhone
According to rumors, Apple is planning to announce new iPhones in September. That’s what it means. First, the market will be new technologies, so if you like the latest and the best models, postpone the purchase until then. Secondly, retailers will likely give you a discount on last year’s model. If you are still using an older version of the phone, this may be the perfect month for an upgrade to last year’s model.
If the savings would be the same as before, Apple will reduce the subsidized price of your old phone for $ 100. Shortly thereafter, other retailers such as Best Buy and Target are likely to offer their own discounts.
- Don’t buy: Halloween costumes
Retailers are back from vacation earlier in September, the stores are already selling costumes for Halloween, autumn decor and spices for pumpkin pies.
If you can resist temptation, it is best to save on the purchase of seasonal decorations and candy, postponing it for days after Halloween. Having the opportunity to wear last year’s costume this year, it is desirable to do so. If you don’t want to repeat myself, in any case, it is better to wait for the sales before Halloween in October.
Buy: plane tickets
Don’t limit yourself to things that can be folded into a shopping cart: there are many other areas where you can save money, including tickets for the holidays.
According to the report on cheap Holiday flights from 2019 online travel Agency CheapAir.com it is expected that in October, November and December will increase fares for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New year. If you can book tickets now, do it soon.
Bonus: coffee
September 29 — national coffee day. If you find information about stocks, you can treat yourself to a Cup of drink for free in honor of the day dedicated to coffee.
Previously, such proposals were advertised on social networks (especially Twitter and instagram), so watch out for proposals this year. You might want to do more, and to apply this idea to your favorite coffee shop — the staff will have time to prepare.
Looking ahead: Columbus Day
If you miss the sale on labor Day and after, you will still have the opportunity to buy discounted clothing, home decor and appliances. 14 Oct 2019 — Columbus Day, and the stores use this holiday as an excuse to conduct sales. For three weekends you can safely rely on the bargain.