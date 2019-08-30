Products that can accelerate the elimination of nicotine from the body
If you broke up with cigarettes, include in your diet, these products – they accelerate the excretion of those harmful substances that have gathered due to bad habits.
According to doctors, if Smoking was long, then in the body of the smoker by years of accumulated toxins. From the human body, “recovering” with cigarettes, they are displayed immediately, but only after 6-8 months.
To speed up the process of releasing cells from nicotine, experts advise to introduce in the daily diet of foods that speed up its removal.
Citrus. Vitamin C, which are the fruit, promotes the metabolism and improves blood flow. As a result, the blood and lung tissue in a more rapid manner cleared of those harmful components that have been accumulating in the body all the time that people smoked.
Kiwi. These fruits are also full of vitamin C, along with the more and magnesium, under the influence of which smokers have improved the process of breathing, is coughing.
Carrots. A simple carrot is rich in provitamin a and vitamins b, C and K, which are removed from the body of toxins, weaken the impact of stress and generally improve health.
Tomatoes, apples, bananas. Scientists from Johns Hopkins University found that the consumption of these foods improves the condition of the lungs in those who quit Smoking. It turned out that quitting Smoking, but consumed lots of tomatoes and fruits, especially apples, people showed a slower deterioration in lung function. In the end, the researchers said that the qualities of apples and tomatoes help repair the damage caused by cigarettes, and this effect was observed only for those who “tied up” with tobacco.