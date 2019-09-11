Products that destroy men’s health
Important role in the success of men is the hormone testosterone. Often it is produced is not enough, and to blame the food.
Let’s start with beer. It is no secret that alcohol is bad for testosterone levels. 100 grams of vodka reduces it by 20%. But beer, except the alcohol, are phytoestrogens, leading to hormonal failures and so-called refined carbohydrates, fraught with obesity. So to beer belly with the big share of probability will be added in men.
Then the following meats and fast food. Natural Smoking with smoke will not damage your bed feats. Liquid smoke also adversely affects the tissue of the testicles that produces testosterone. And this method of Smoking is almost pushed out of the market healthy foods. Pizza, burgers and hot sandwiches made from semi-finished products, 100% rich in fast carbohydrates, flavor enhancers, and often and “hormonal” meat. This leads to obesity and puts the body testosterone to estrogen. The presence of fast food in a fair share flour adds points to the fighters with masculine qualities.
Meat from animals raised on hormones, knocks hormonal background of a person. This is practically all that is sold in supermarkets, with the exception of mutton and rabbit. The hormones have not touched the sea fish and meat of wild animals.
Soya, despite the presence of complete protein, rich analogue of the female hormone estrogens – phytoestrogens. Not worth it there are those men who expect to succeed. As this hormone is contained in whole cow’s milk. To drink more than two glasses a day is not recommended.
Coffee is a powerful fighter with testosterone. His work in the body is not only binding of testosterone caffeine, but also substances that trigger production of estrogen. It’s worth considering!
Excess salt and sugar , too, will not bring much benefit to the male body. In the foods we eat, already enough salt, and fruits and berries contain more useful for our body sugar. Pay attention to it and your masculinity will remain with you long.