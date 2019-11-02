Products that destroy the teeth: about 5 enemies smile told dentist
We are accustomed from childhood, that the main enemy of our teeth is sugar. It turns out that not only he. Every day we use products that gradually destroy the enamel of the teeth — boiled eggs, dairy products, sodas and even some fruit. About 5 enemies beautiful smiles says dentist.
Soda
“Sodas, firstly often contain sugar and harmful chemical dyes, secondly, the bubbles themselves are destroying the so-called pelicula, a film on the surface of the tooth that protects them. Besides, they contain and acid — not the best friend of enamel”.
Milk porridge
“If you like Breakfast cereals, dairy, be sure to brush your teeth or at least rinse your mouth. Cereals themselves a useful product, especially for the gastrointestinal tract. However, due to viscous consistency, they envelop the tooth, feeding the flora, which causes caries”.
Boiled eggs
“History is like a porridge, but the viscosity of egg yolk even more, he is able to literally stick to teeth, causing the destructive processes in the enamel”.
Acidic fruits and juices from them
“It is proved that foods with high acidity destroys the hard tissue of the tooth. Such, for example, are oranges, lemons, pineapples, sour apples. If you drink fresh orange juice in the morning, in addition to vitamin C, you will also get problems with the enamel. However, it should be consumed every day.”
Also the dentist did not advise eliminating these foods from the diet and rinse your mouth or brush your teeth after eating them.