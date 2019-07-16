Products that have a positive effect on potency
Earlier scientific studies have proven that honey and pollen have a positive effect on male potency. All the matter in the protein, which is essential for a fulfilling intimate life, because it normalizes the blood flow.
The composition of honey contains a lot of useful substances, including glucose and fructose, responsible for the production of testosterone. This hormone affects the male potency. While scientists say that the pure honey is not as effective as in combination with other foods. It is recommended to use with dried fruit, nuts, berries, fruits and freshly made juices. A very effective blend of honey and walnuts. In addition, it goes well with lemon and orange juice. Citrus fruits also increase testosterone levels.
Pollen enhances erections in men. Experts recommend to consume 8 grams of pollen a day. Pollen also treats infertility and prostatitis.