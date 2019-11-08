Products that prevent clogging of arteries
Clogging of arteries is a common problem, which is dangerous for life. It is therefore important to be able to defend it in many different ways, not just medication.
Avocado is a source of “good” cholesterol. The fruit also can rid the body of “bad” cholesterol.
Oily fish is known for its ability to reduce inflammation, often leading to cardiovascular diseases.
Consisting green leafy vegetables contain a lot of fiber, which controls blood sugar levels. Veggies help in the fight against obesity, which is very important in problems with blood vessels.
Whole grain foods are rich in nutrients and fiber, lower cholesterol, and the characteristic plaques in the arteries.
Citrus fruits also contain a lot of fiber and vitamins. Thus, they help remove toxins from the body and strengthen the immune system.
Olive oil cleans the arteries. Try to add high quality oil to salads of fresh vegetables.
Atherosclerosis is a chronic disease that affects the main artery, resulting in narrowing or complete blockage of the lumen of the vessel. Cardiovascular diseases such as myocardial infarction, stroke, limb ischemia, insufficiency of blood supply to the bowel or kidneys, are a consequence of the disease atherosclerosis. It can develop in any artery.