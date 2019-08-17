Products that reduce the risk of coronary heart disease
A new study shows why men aged 18 to 24 years of age do not eat enough fruits and vegetables during the day, which increases the risk of coronary heart disease. The conclusions made by specialists of the University of East Anglia.
In Britain about half of men eat less than three servings of fruits and vegetables per day, and young people aged 18-24 years — even less. It’s really disturbing because men more often than women, suffer from health problems in later life such as coronary heart disease. Besides the fact that men have not had the culinary skills to prepare meals, the researchers found that young men are more focused on building muscle and improving your physique than a healthy diet.
Young people with better diets are more positive attitude to healthy eating, love to cook and eat a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, having a more holistic view of health and nutrition. Scientists led the focus groups with the participation of 34 young people aged 18-24 years who were normal weight. Participants during the four days were food diaries and were divided into group of high consumers who regularly ate more than four servings of fruits and vegetables per day and low consumers of contentment less than three portions.
The findings demonstrate that policy makers need to apply different approaches to attract young people to health and improve their dietary choices. In addition, men should eat at least five servings of fruits and vegetables a day.