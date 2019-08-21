Products that reduce the risk of stroke
Scientists from the school of medicine at Johns Hopkins University, USA conducted a study by using data of 10,000 people. This allowed the experts to name one of the ways to reduce the risk of stroke, according to the article the scientific Journal of the American Heart Association.
The researchers came to the conclusion that a diet that contains mostly plant foods, can significantly improve the cardiovascular system and reduce the risk of death caused by heart attack or stroke. In the course of the research was analyzed data about the food consumption of 10 000 residents in the United States, under the supervision of scientists in the period from 1987 to 2016. The subjects didn’t have problems with the cardiovascular system in the early stages of the study.
People who prefer to eat products of plant origin, characterized by a reduction in the appearance of stroke, heart failure or heart attack by 16%. The risk of death as a result of heart problems decreased in these participants by 32%.
According to the doctor of medical Sciences, chief scientific and medical officer American heart Association, Mariella Jessup, plant-based foods benefit the heart, if they contain nutrients and have very low amount of salt, sugar, cholesterol and TRANS fats. The results of the American scientists confirm how important it is for the health and normal functioning of the cardiovascular system the use of plant products. It is not recommended to overeat, after filled the stomach may increase the risk of heart attack. This is due to impaired blood flow, since all the body’s resources are directed to the digestion of food. To normalize blood flow should be included in the diet of parsley and celery. Do not forget about vegetables, fruits, nuts, legumes, and grains, is good for the heart.