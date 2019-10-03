Products that will help to avoid wrinkling
Collagen is a protein, due to which the skin becomes elastic, it produces less wrinkles. With age the production of collagen in the body decreases. Some foods help to maintain its level in the skin and even stimulate its synthesis.
The protein products. Like all protein structures, the collagen consists of amino acids. For the production and maintenance of collagen should eat foods that contain amino acids. Want to look young, include in your diet sources of animal and vegetable protein – eggs, lean meats, fish, beans, nuts and seeds, avocado, sesame, asparagus, and broccoli.
Products with glycine. In the collagen amino acid glycine contains the most. Body can produce glycine, but sometimes it can be used additionally. To obtain glycine, useful to use spirulina, sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds, beans, pumpkin, cauliflower, chickpeas, pistachios.
Products with copper. A shortage of copper slows down the production of collagen, encourages frequent skin rash, brittle hair and nails. To prevent copper deficiency, need to eat nuts, leafy greens, legumes, cereals, pumpkin.
Products with zinc. A sufficient level of zinc positively affects the immune system, brain functions and many processes in the body. In particular, zinc participates in the formation of collagen fibers, promotes skin rejuvenation, more active regeneration when damaged. To obtain the zinc, eating cashews, beans, pumpkin seeds, citrus fruits, mushrooms, grains.
Products with vitamin C. This vitamin is involved in the production of collagen and important for the accelerated healing of the skin. Vitamin C provides the body with citrus, black currants, cabbage, kiwi, sweet pepper,