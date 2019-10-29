Products, the use of which causes an unpleasant body odor, called experts
Body odor has a medical term: bromhidrosis. The appearance of this smell contribute to bacteria inhabiting the human skin, and eating it later. Waste products of these microorganisms and lead to unpleasant odor.
Often after eating many of your favorite tomatoes, asparagus, cabbage, people have an unpleasant odor. Charles Stewart, a scientist from Britain found that contained in tomatoes are carotenoids and terpenes can cause the smell of the stems of tomatoes in humans.
The most severe odor in people who consume fish. All the matter in the presence of fish compounds of trimethylamine. In the absence of a certain category of people enzymes that can affect the compound, their bodies will emanate a very unpleasant odor. And do people having this problem, its smell can be felt.
Eat cabbage, resulted in a smell of sulphur. So fans of this vegetable should abstain from publication. So it is not necessary to forget about such consequences after eating cabbage as flatulence and bloating.
Asparagus in the human body contributes to bloating and gas accumulation in it of methanol. Why the human body will start to secrete sweat with a fairly pungent odor.
Specific aroma body gain people who eat large quantities of meat products.