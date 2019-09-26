Products to protect the bowel from cancer
Experts told about the simple guidelines that will help to protect against bowel cancer – more than a third of the cases its development is associated with meals.
Scientists from Australia came to the conclusion that about 35% of cases of colon cancer are associated with two factors – poor diet and Smoking. The study is published on the website Medicalxpress. Experts came to the conclusion that the adjustment of the diet, quitting Smoking, and adhering to a few simple rules will help to significantly reduce the risk of colon cancer.
Was made another interesting discovery – coffee not only helps to reduce the risk of developing cancer and improves the prognosis for those who are already sick. As noted by scientists, patients, who drink two cups of coffee a day, life expectancy after diagnosis was higher than those who do not drink this drink. What is the exact reason remains to be seen. Perhaps the fact that this drink is very rich in antioxidants.
To reduce the risk of tumor development in the intestine, a day should be consumed at least 30 grams of fiber. Well-suited for this bran. They can also be eaten just with water, or add to porridge, smoothies and dairy drinks.
For the prevention of colon cancer, you need every day to consume dairy products and obtain polyunsaturated fatty acids, contained in oily fish, avocados, olive oil.