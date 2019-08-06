Products, which can not save
Continue the cycle of publications about a healthy lifestyle (HLS). We have already talked about the fact that many people believe a healthy lifestyle is too expensive. Say, lot of money is spent on the right food.
But it’s not. Before you run to the snack in a fast food cafeteria and there is a hamburger Patty of unknown origin, it is necessary to think, and will benefit from it.
Nutrition experts say that instead of meatballs, ravioli and other, man it is better to eat unprocessed meat and fish. They state the fact that it is two essential product, without which you cannot get along person.
According to them, the meat is eaten no more than twice a week. Frequent consumption of meat may lead to cancer. The same applies to the fish.
“And most importantly, — said the doctor — be sure to exclude from your diet sausages, sausages, fast food, offal”.