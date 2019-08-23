Products which effectively eliminates drowsiness
Want to cheer up, to regain health and to get rid of sleep give the body a little protein. According to scientists, protein products increase the tone more effective than coffee with sugar.
The work of researchers from the University of Cambridge testifies to stimulate brain activity is better not to use sugar and protein. In those cases where it is necessary to get rid of sleepiness and concentrate on the job, it is better to drink a glass of milk than to eat chocolate, experts say.
Cambridge scientists say that sweet, the sugar specifically blocks the activity of specific orexigenic cells located in the hypothalamus. These cells synthesize the neurotransmitter orexin regulating energy balance in the body. Due to the suppressing effect of sugar on these cells people experience drowsiness after meals which increases its level in the blood.
At the same time, argue experts, protein amino acids have on Aracinovo cells a stimulating effect and prevent the inhibiting action of sugar. If in the morning you need to Wake up quickly and keep in shape and maintain cognitive vitality, you must eat protein foods, they said.
“After a meal, in which proteins prevail over carbohydrates, people will be more careful and collected. Low-fat foods that contain complete protein (for example, a glass of milk) can cheer up much better than coffee with sugar or chocolate,” — said the authors.