Products with taurine improve the protection of women against coronary heart disease
Women with a high propensity to this heart disease, scientists recommend eating dark meat Turkey or chicken, where a lot of the substance taurine.
Coronary heart disease (CHD) is a disease associated with impaired supply of the heart muscle arterial blood due to pathological processes in the system of coronary arteries. CHD is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. In the structure of mortality from cardiovascular disease in the majority of cases of ischemic heart disease accounts for nearly 40%.
According to the statistics of U.S. women suffer from coronary heart disease more often than men, the fair sex is the tendency to the disease is associated with increased cholesterol in the blood. Researchers from new York University believe that the products with taurine improve the safety of women with high cholesterol against coronary heart disease.
Specialists were examined more than 14 thousand women aged 34 to 65 years. They found that the presence of taurine in the blood serum in women with high cholesterol were associated with decreased risk of coronary heart disease by 60%.
Scientific professionals recommend that women get taurine is from food.
What foods contain taurine:
- Turkey
- red fish,
- offal,
- dark meat chicken
- beef,
- rabbit.