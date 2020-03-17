Profession, representatives of which all the more at risk of Contracting coronavirus
Since the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the United States, the greatest risk of infection are exposed to people working in direct contact with a lot of other people, writes The New York Times.
Health care workers are most at risk — they can daily deal with illness and disease and usually work in close proximity to each other and their patients. Many already are quarantined due to the impact of the novel coronavirus.
Assistants personal care assistants, and home health care working with the elderly — the most vulnerable category of the population — also at risk to a large extent. As of March 14, in a nursing home in Washington state associated with 25 deadly cases of the coronavirus, is sick at least 70 employees.
Employees providing first aid are also at high risk. Firemen who answered the call in a Washington nursing home, are under extended quarantine. Health workers across the country are taking extra precautions when responding to possible cases COVID-19.
Throughout the country close schools: teachers are at risk because of their close work with other people.
The risk is not restricted to those who are in the foreground during a pandemic coronavirus. Many people who do not related to the outbreak of duties, such as cashiers and employees of fast food enterprises face increased risk. Walmart, Starbucks, and Uber are among the many companies, workers are sick.
Representatives of a number of professions are facing increased risk, earn less than the national average. Many of these employees work in low-paying jobs do not have paid sick leave, many go to work sick to avoid losing income.
The risk levels of the various jobs was calculated using the O*NET database maintained by the Department of labor, which describes the various physical aspects of the professions. The database assigns dozens of points to each activity, for example, examines how often you use the phone, or how often job require you to bend over (maids have the highest rating in this metric).
The growth in the number of cases of infection, many companies began to close offices and shops and send workers home to help slow the spread of 2019-nCoV. In many companies there is a policy of term holidays, designed to protect employees. But most of the population are poorly protected. March 14 lawmakers have proposed aid package, which includes paid sick leave for employees affected by the coronavirus. But these exemptions apply only to workers in companies employing less than 500 people, and millions of people still remain without protection.
The percentage of workers with access to paid leave:
- All employees — 74% (sick leave), 45% (personal leave)
- Nurses — 92%(sick leave), 68% (personal leave)
- Teachers 86% (sick leave), 62% (personal leave)
- The service workers — 56% (sick leave), 28% (personal leave)
- The sellers — 65% (sick leave), 40% (personal leave)
- Full-time employment — 85% (sick leave), 54% (personal leave)
- Part-time employment — 40% (sick leave), 18% (personal leave)
- 25% earning more than 92% (sick leave), 63% (personal leave)
- 25% earn less than all — 47% (sick leave), 24% (personal leave)
For some workers, especially in low-paying jobs, a hospital could mean dismissal. In the Seattle area one small catering company was forced to lay off nearly all its staff due to the failure of major technical clients.
More and more companies are also asking employees to do their work from home. But this accord is mainly available only to “white collar”. For many professions work at home is simply impossible, including those who are at the forefront of response, and those who are on the lower level of earnings.
The percentage of employees with the ability to work from home (income)
- Lower 25 (the percentile of income) of 9.2%
- 25-50 (percentile income) — 20,1%
- 50-75 (percentile of income) is 37.3%
- TOP 25 (the percentile of income) 61,5%
