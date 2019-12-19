Professional boxer received a ridiculous trauma after falling out of the ring before the fight (video)

Боксер-профессионал получил нелепую травму, выпав с ринга перед боем (видео)

South African professional boxer of Ruann Visser got into an incredibly embarrassing situation.

He was warming up before the fight, but managed to fall out of the ring for a couple of minutes before the match.

One of the ropes gave way, and the impressive athlete took off out of the ring.

Due to a hand injury and knee received in a fall of South African, the fight had to be cancelled.

Boxer intends to sue the organizers.

