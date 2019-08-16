“Professional” work of the Russian special forces laugh network users (video)

| August 16, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

"Профессиональная" работа российского спецназа насмешила пользователей сети (видео)

The network got a video in which is visible the work of Russian police officers trying to enter the apartment of criminals. In the video one of the officers trying to get to the apartment, but falls off the ladder. In the network actively discussing the incident.

“While in Kotelniki man with a gun barricaded himself in a Barber shop and demands to bring the cognac, enjoy professional police work”, — wrote the user who posted the video.

"Профессиональная" работа российского спецназа насмешила пользователей сети (видео)

“Not for this circus trained clowns” — wrote one in the comments.

“Last time you laughed so hard when I watched” snatch” where the robbers the door tried to open in other side))”, — said the third.

As he wrote, “the FACTS,” recently, Russian police were involved in a scandal. Thus, the site of search of work Headhunder a vacancy occurred, “a police officer (sniper) riot police” in the Department of Regardie in Moscow for “the protection of public order, public security when carrying out sports, political, cultural-mass actions.”

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.