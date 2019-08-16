“Professional” work of the Russian special forces laugh network users (video)
The network got a video in which is visible the work of Russian police officers trying to enter the apartment of criminals. In the video one of the officers trying to get to the apartment, but falls off the ladder. In the network actively discussing the incident.
While in Kotelniki man with a gun barricaded himself in a Barber shop and demands to bring the cognac, enjoy professional police work pic.twitter.com/kTqRe54pZo
Wild Moscow (@WildWildMoscow) August 15, 2019
“While in Kotelniki man with a gun barricaded himself in a Barber shop and demands to bring the cognac, enjoy professional police work”, — wrote the user who posted the video.
“Not for this circus trained clowns” — wrote one in the comments.
“Last time you laughed so hard when I watched” snatch” where the robbers the door tried to open in other side))”, — said the third.
As he wrote, “the FACTS,” recently, Russian police were involved in a scandal. Thus, the site of search of work Headhunder a vacancy occurred, “a police officer (sniper) riot police” in the Department of Regardie in Moscow for “the protection of public order, public security when carrying out sports, political, cultural-mass actions.”
