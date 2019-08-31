Professionals know what to include in the diet walnuts
Being present in the diet of even the minimal amount of walnuts can positively affect the intestinal microflora, protect from ulcerative colitis and inflammation of the intestine, and reduce the likelihood of developing certain diseases. Material, such conclusions were published in a thematic scientific journal Nutrients.
Employees of the University of Texas and the University of Connecticut found that useful chemical substance that is composed of walnut, are more important properties than previously thought. This, in particular, protective and anti-inflammatory properties, which in any case cannot be neglected.
Experiments in rodents have shown that a diet with a high content of nuts significantly improved the status of mice after two weeks. “The mice had recovered the mucous membrane of the intestine after fourteen days of research that is just phenomenal,” — say the authors of the experiment.
American scientists say that the health benefits that brings even the low concentration of nuts. That is, if the nuts will be only three and a half percent of the diet, they will still contribute to the health of the gastrointestinal tract, as well as positively affect the balance of microorganisms in the gut and protect the body from cancer.