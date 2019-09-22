Professionals learned, how it affects the body in just two weeks of “life on the couch”
A sharp decrease in physical activity has on the body after two weeks. A study on rapid damage from the “life on the couch”, published medical edition Medical Xpress.
With a sharp decline in the level of thisactivity in the body are a range of dangerous physiological changes. This, in particular, the deterioration of the heart and blood vessels, increasing the amount of adipose tissue, as well as other negative processes, which may be, for example, the development of diabetes of the second type.
In order to come to such conclusions, scientists from Newcastle University (UK) conducted an experiment involving twenty-eight relatively healthy volunteers. People who are accustomed to an active lifestyle, was asked to drastically reduce the level of physical activity, and then checked their health records through two weeks of “life on the couch.”
It was found that the reduction in the number of steps from 10,000 to 1500 in the past two weeks led to a rise in waist circumference, as well as to increase the amount of adipose tissue. But the most dangerous — increase insulin resistance and increase triglyceride levels. The researchers say that this could lead to the development of diabetes. There is good news — if you resume physical activity, the negative changes are eliminated.