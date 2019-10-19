Professor: hypertension deadly, but there are simple ways to protect yourself
German Professor Martin Hall argues that the fatal risk of hypertension is underestimated, but at the same time enough simple measures often help normalize blood pressure without medication.
The fatal risk of high blood pressure is under-estimated: 2.2 million women and 1.8 million men in Europe die each year as a result of the effects of hypertension stroke and heart attack. Special insidiousness of hypertension is that it is a long time asymptomatic.
“About 50 percent of heart attacks and strokes myocardium could be avoided if hypertension were promptly diagnosed and optimally neutralized,” said Professor Martin Hall, medical Director of the Center for prevention and sports medicine at the Technical University of Munich.
Hall notes that in accordance with the applicable European recommendations are considered dangerously high levels of blood pressure from 140/90 mm Hg. art. and above. Often patients with blood pressure below this figure are satisfied, but the expert believes that the need to strive all the same to pressure 120/80 mm Hg. article since even mild high blood pressure damages blood vessels and causes cardiovascular complications.
“The heart muscle must constantly fight with high blood pressure. As a result, it gets tired quickly and wears out, developing the prerequisites for cardiac arrhythmia and atrial fibrillation, increases the tendency to clot, can form blood clots,” warned Martin Hall.
Speaking about the reasons by which hypertension affects more and more people, the Professor singled out primarily by three factors: overweight, physical inactivity, unhealthy diet. Their correction is an effective method of protection against life-threatening disorders, he says.
Even with a small positive lifestyle changes to achieve tangible results. For example, a daily 15-minute walk can reduce blood pressure by 5-8 mm Hg. article, says a German scientist. Also ideal to combat hypertension Cycling, Nordic walking and Jogging.
As for losing weight, the drop 10 extra pounds reduces blood pressure by 5-10 mm Hg. article
“A healthy diet with a high content of vegetables plus daily exercise automatically lead to weight loss — and these are the three most important natural changes that can work as antihypertensive agents. So doctors often recommend to lose weight, change physical activity and diet as the sole treatment of moderate hypertension – often in this case, blood pressure normalizes, and without drugs you can do,” stated the Professor.