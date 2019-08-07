Professor of medicine called a hidden allergen in food products
An American scientist from a research University in the city of Evanston called hidden allergenic ingredient in food products. The analyses showed that severe allergic reactions to sesame seeds is quite common.
Professor of medicine and Pediatrics Dr. Ruchi Gupta stressed that the sesame seeds added to many foods as a hidden ingredient, where it is possible and not to use. Nevertheless, this Supplement may be the cause of severe allergic reactions.
The researcher also added that allergic to sesame seeds, in contrast to the fairly common intolerance to lactose that develops in childhood, is manifested in any period of life. Also the majority of patients there is other food intolerances.
According to scientists, the sesame should be added to the list of major food allergens, and the products with him to mark.