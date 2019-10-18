“Profusely bleeding”: Nazarbayev grandson was bitten by a police officer in London
The grandson of the first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev Aysultan Nazarbayev sentenced to probation for assaulting a police officer in London. The sentence involves probation, continued drug treatment, community service and a fine, BBC reports.
It is reported that Nazarbayev was found guilty that he, being under the influence of drugs, resisted arrest, hit and bit a police officer. According to investigators, on the hand of the police left a deep bite mark, and from the wound “profusely bleeding”.
The sentence involves probation in a year and a half. If within this period he will violate the law, the verdict will be of real conditional.
In addition, Nazarbayev must serve 140 hours of community service and mandatory 20 sessions to continue drug treatment and to pay a fine of £ 1,000 and to pay damages for 5000 pounds.
According to media reports, the prosecution says that at first the representatives of Kazakhstan tried to hush up the case. So, the police received a call from a “representative of the Kazakh authorities” who tried to enter into negotiations in order “not to embarrass family Nazarbaevym”, however, the police “contact refused”. Passport of the grandson ex-the President of Kazakhstan were seized.
Aysultan Nazarbayev, the son of the eldest daughter of ex-President of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva and his disgraced son-in-law, now deceased of Rakhat Aliyev. After graduating from the Royal military Academy Sandhurst he had joined the staff of the main intelligence Directorate of the defense Ministry of Kazakhstan. In 2017 Aysultan worked in football Federation of Kazakhstan.
According to court documents, on June 3 of this year, Aysultan Nazarbayev made a fuss at a hotel in Central London. He ran to the balcony and threatened to commit suicide. The administration called the police. On 5 June a similar incident was repeated in the flat in Tavistock street in London. Nazarbayev was on the balcony and cried out something. The neighbors thought he was shouting terrorist slogans, and called the police. According to the defense, Nazarbayev chanted the word “Allah” because he asked for help.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the lawyer of the grandson of Nazarbayev acknowledged that his client optreset cocaine. In addition, he Aysultan Nazarbayev wrote in 2017 on his page on Facebook that became addicted to drugs after the death of his father. Rakhat Aliyev fled from Kazakhstan to Austria, was there in the prison, where, according to the official version, he committed suicide. In his confession Aysultan said that has coped with addiction and thanked grandfather and God for help.
