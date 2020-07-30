Programming and English: how to spend a weekend in the USA (31 July – 2 August)
Summer is a great time to acquire new knowledge and skills. And quarantine only simplifies this process, since most of the courses and entertainment moved into the online mode. We offer you to take advantage of the situation and expand your knowledge — choose your course and forward to productive weekends!
So, to the people of new York city, we offer you to look at ”sonic movie” at the drive-in, visit night market in the Bronx and offers a complete online course about cryptocurrency.
Miami’s residents can take a course on career planning, learning to create mobile apps and learn English with National Geographic.
In Los Angeles you have a chance to understand why we risk to take an online course about stress, and learn 50 phrases for communication in English.
Residents of the San Francisco Bay Area, we offer you to understand the basics of programming, take a course in fashion design from the MoMA or the course “the Profession of a designer”.
More ideas for a busy weekend in the traditional posters:
- How to spend a weekend in new York
- How to spend a weekend in Miami
- How to spend a weekend in Los Angeles
- How to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area
IMPORTANT! Due to quarantine measures in connection with the new coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or postponed. Check the information on the websites of the organizers.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week looking at our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the websites of the organizers of the details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
bookmark